The Wolf Among Us 2
Coming to PC and Consoles
Life in the Big Bad City is Bloody, Terrifying and Dangerous.
Bigby and Snow are returning to untangle more mysteries in the much-anticipated sequel to one of Telltale’s most beloved games, The Wolf Among Us. Award-winning voice actors Adam Harrington and Erin Yvette are back to breathe life into the main characters (Bigby and Snow). The lead writer, creative/game directors, and composer of the original game are back for another trip into the dark universe of Vertigo’s Fables graphic novels in The Wolf Among Us 2.
The Wolf Among Us © Bill Willingham and DC ComicsTM TM Bill Willingham (2013). All Rights Reserved.