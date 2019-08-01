Bigby and Snow are returning to untangle more mysteries in the much-anticipated sequel to one of Telltale’s most beloved games, The Wolf Among Us. Award-winning voice actors Adam Harrington and Erin Yvette are back to breathe life into the main characters (Bigby and Snow). The lead writer, creative/game directors, and composer of the original game are back for another trip into the dark universe of Vertigo’s Fables graphic novels in The Wolf Among Us 2.